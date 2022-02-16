Springboks considering leaving the Rugby Championship after 2025

The Springboks are considering leaving the Rugby Championship after 2025, according to Sanzaar chief executive Brendan Morris.

South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina have all committed to the Rugby Championship until 2025, but there is a possibility that the Springboks will decide to leave the tournament after that.

Although the Springboks have played in the tournament since rugby turned professional in 1996, when it was known as the Tri-Nations, South Africa’s exit from Super Rugby has raised doubts about their continued participation.

Sanzaar chief executive Morris was speaking to New Zealand publication Stuff and revealed that the South Africa Rugby Union had informed their partners that they were looking elsewhere.

South Africa could leave Sanzaar.

“They [South Africa] did put us on notice they were exploring their options, that was well before Christmas,” Morris said.

“We debated whether we do an announcement around the extension of the joint venture [until 2025]. But it’s purely a document that allows us to operate the business structure that we have.

“We’ve got a number of international and local broadcast deals that are extended to 2025. There was never any cause for alarm that we were never go to meet those obligations.

“But, at the end of the day, it’s about getting the partners together to create a fit-for-purpose strategy.”

The Six Nations is a potential destination.

South Africa’s interest in completely cutting ties with Sanzaar doesn’t come as a big surprise, particularly after they withdrew their clubs from Super Rugby following the cancelled 2020 season.

The four South African clubs that played in Super Rugby now compete in the United Rugby Championship and will also play in the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup next season.

While it may make some sense for the Springboks to play against European opposition as their clubs play in Europe, there has been no indication that the Six Nations is willing to expand or change its participants.

Meanwhile, Japan are understood to be keen to join the Rugby Championship, which would give the competition a significant boost in regards to TV revenue, which could convince the Springboks to stay put.

