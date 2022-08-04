Springboks boss believes all coaches are two games away from being fired

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber has said that all coaches are “two poor games” away from being fired ahead of two encounters with the All Blacks.

New Zealand will begin their defence of the Rugby Championship title against South Africa in Mbombela this Saturday, although they are under massive pressure following a series loss at home to Ireland.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster managed to hold onto his job, although assistant coaches John Plumtree and Brad Mooar have been relieved of their duties, and their former boss may follow them out the door if results in South Africa aren’t good.

Nienaber was speaking at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s game and refused to comment on Foster’s particular situation, while stressing just how much pressure players and coaches are under in the international game.

Jacques Nienaber on the pressure all coaches face.

“If I in any way comment on what is happening in their camp and how [Foster] feels, that will be purely speculation. I don’t know what their deal is and how they operate between him and the CEO,” Nienaber said.

“As coaches and as players we know that representing your country in rugby, especially in countries that have a rich rugby tradition like South Africa and New Zealand, there is always going to be pressure.

“If you are a coach or a player you are two poor games from being dropped, or two poor games away from being fired. I think that is the reality and one lives with that.”

Mbombela awaits the meeting of the Springboks and All Blacks.

South Africa haven’t hosted New Zealand on home soil since 2018, as the Covid-19 pandemic significantly disrupted one of rugby’s great rivalries.

Springboks supporters will get the chance to see the All Blacks live in the flesh in the coming days however, as Mbombela plays host to the first test between the sides with the second being hosted in Johannesburg.

Although much of the focus has been on the All Blacks leading into the game, if South Africa fail to win either match they too will be under immense pressure before they play the Wallabies twice on Australian soil.

One win each would somewhat relieve the pressure on both sides and keep them in the hunt for the Rugby Championship title, although both sides will be aiming for more than that.

