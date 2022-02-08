Springboks to host All Blacks twice as home fixture list for 2022 is revealed

The Springboks will host the All Blacks twice in 2022, and will also welcome Wales to South Africa for a three-test series in July.

South Africa haven’t played in front of a home crowd since August 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but that wait is set to come to an end when the Springboks take on Wales three times on home soil in July.

Although the Springboks hosted test matches against Georgia, the British and Irish Lions and Argentina last year, no supporters were permitted to attend any of those matches due to restrictions on gatherings in South Africa.

As things stand, 2,000 supporters are allowed to attend outdoor sporting events in South Africa, while would allow the Springboks to play in front of their home fans this summer.

Changes to the Rugby Championship format.

The Springboks’ announcement of their home fixtures for the year confirmed a change in format for the Rugby Championship, as New Zealand will play two test matches in South Africa.

Outside of Rugby World Cup years, each team normally plays the other once home and away, but the Springboks will play host to the All Blacks twice, while playing the Wallabies twice in Australia.

South Africa will play Argentina once on home soil and once away as normal, having hosted both of their encounters with Los Pumas in last year’s tournament.

The order of fixtures in the Rugby Championship has also changed. Normally the tournament begins with back-to-back games between New Zealand and Australia, as well as South Africa and Argentina.

This year however, South Africa will play their first two games against New Zealand, while Argentina will play consecutive matches against Australia on home soil.

Check out the Springboks’ confirmed fixtures for 2022 below.

Castle Lager Incoming Series fixtures (kick-off times TBC):

Saturday, 2 July: South Africa v Wales – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Saturday, 9 July: South Africa v Wales – Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein

Saturday, 16 July: South Africa v Wales – DHL Stadium, Cape Town

Castle Lager Rugby Championship fixtures (kick-off times TBC):

Saturday, 6 August: South Africa v New Zealand – Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit

Saturday, 13 August: South Africa v New Zealand – Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg

Saturday, 27 August: South Africa v Australia – venue TBC

Saturday, 3 September: South Africa v Australia – venue TBC

Saturday, 17 September: South Africa v Argentina – Vélez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires

Saturday, 24 September: South Africa v Argentina – Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban

