French Sports Ministry “not happy” with France’s Waffle Day tweet

The French Ministry for Sports is “not happy” with the France Rugby Twitter page after a tweet celebrating International Waffle Day.

France will play Scotland in Paris on Friday night in a game that could see them crowned as Six Nations Champions, a week after the “final round” of the championship.

Les Blues were originally due to play Scotland on the 28th of February, but that game was postponed and ultimately rescheduled as a number of members of the French camp tested positive for coronavirus.

It all comes down to this 🤯 Title-chasing @FranceRugby face @Scotlandteam as the visitors eye their best finish of the Six Nations era 👀 Meanwhile, @WelshRugbyUnion watch on… 🏆#GuinnessSixNations #FRAvSCO — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 25, 2021

The French Minister for Sports Roxana Maracineanu had criticised members of the French squad for contracting coronavirus, as it was revealed that some players had gone out for waffles when they were in Rome.

“I don’t think it was written in the protocol that the players could go out to eat waffles,” Maracineanu told French publication L’Equipe.

“If they went out to eat waffles, they had to be re-tested when they re-entered the bubble. We want to know if this has been done because it is the conditions of re-entering and exiting the bubble that make it a bubble, by definition.”

French rugby’s latest waffle shenanigans.

The official Twitter page for the France rugby team has now apparently made light of the players going out for waffles, wishing their followers a “Happy International Waffle Day”.

En ce 25 mars, nous vous souhaitons à toutes et à tous, une excellente journée internationale de la gaufre 😋 #WaffleDay pic.twitter.com/wUMYmFRuuZ — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) March 25, 2021

The French Ministry for Sports was contacted by AFP (Agence France-Presse) and according to Sud Ouest, they were “not happy” about the tweet.

Despite the waffle-centred controversy, France will be focused on their Six Nations decider on Friday night, when they need to beat Scotland by at least 21 points, while scoring at least four tries in the process.

