Spain’s Rugby World Cup place in doubt as potential eligibility breach investigated

Spain’s place at next year’s Rugby World Cup is in doubt after World Rugby announced they will examine a potential breach of the eligibility rules.

There were joyous scenes in Madrid earlier this month when Spain defeated Portugal to qualify for next year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

The Spaniards last qualified for the tournament in 1999, but proved that they have come a long way in the qualifying campaign by beating the likes of Romania, who have played at eight of the nine Rugby World Cups.

However, Spain could now suffer heartbreak, as World Rugby are investigating a potential breach by one member of the Spanish team, who may not have been eligible to represent the country.

World Rugby statement.

“World Rugby will convene an independent judicial committee to examine a potential breach of World Rugby Regulation 8 (eligibility to play for national representative teams) by the Spanish Rugby Union during the Rugby Europe Championship 2021 and 2022, which doubled as the European qualification process for Rugby World Cup 2023,” the statement reads.

“World Rugby was made aware of a potential breach concerning one member of the Spanish national men’s senior team. Having concluded initial enquiries, the international federation believes a formal independent review is warranted as provided for by the World Rugby Regulations. The Spanish Rugby Union has been fully cooperative throughout the initial enquiries.

“World Rugby’s independent judicial panel chairman Christopher Quinlan QC has been asked to form the judicial committee to achieve certainty as soon as possible given any potential impact on Rugby World Cup 2023. Quinlan has appointed Nigel Hampton QC (chair), Pamela Woodman and Frank Hadden to the committee.

“With the process now live, World Rugby will not be making further comment until its conclusion.”

🇪🇸 What a moment for everyone connected to @ferugby, they’re off to @France2023! 👏 pic.twitter.com/iLODmxe1DU — Rugby Europe (@rugby_europe) March 13, 2022

A similar issue hampered Spain in their last World Cup qualifying campaign.

Spain’s hopes of qualifying for the 2019 Rugby World Cup were ended when they were found guilty of selecting ineligible players eight times.

In fact, Spain, Romania and Belgium were all deducted points for fielding ineligible players in the European qualifiers for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Romania were due to qualify directly for the tournament, while Spain were set to progress to further qualifiers, but Russia qualified instead, having won two games fewer than both the Romanians and Spaniards.

