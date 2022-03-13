Spain qualify for 2023 Rugby World Cup with victory against Portugal

Spain will play at the Rugby World Cup for the first time since 1999 after beating Portugal 33-28 in the Rugby Europe Championship.

Portugal pushed Spain all the way, as they scored a late try to make it a five-point game, but the Spaniards were able to hold onto the win to secure their place at next year’s World Cup in France.

There was a frantic first half in Madrid that featured six tries, with Spain taking a 24-17 lead into the break, having secured the try bonus-point within 40 minutes.

A dramatic game in Madrid ended in a Spanish victory.

The second half was a nervier affair, as both sides traded a few penalties, although Spain did look like they had the game won as they held onto a 10-point lead heading into the final few minutes.

A try from Jose Madeira with just seconds left on the clock ensured that Portugal would have one last opportunity to win the game at the death, but the Portuguese couldn’t get out of their own half and ultimately conceded a turnover to end the game.

Portugal do still have a slim chance to qualify for the World Cup, as they are currently set to go into a final qualification tournament as things stand, although Romania will likely overtake them next weekend with a win against the Netherlands.

Spain will face South Africa, Ireland and Scotland at the World Cup.

The Spaniards will have their work cut out for them in France next year, as they will play in the pool of death alongside reigning world champions South Africa, Ireland and Scotland.

Tonga have yet to qualify, but they are expected to become the fifth and final team in Pool B and could have former All Blacks such as Charles Piutau and Malakai Fekitoa, as well as former Wallaby Israel Folau in tow.

A win for Spain at the 2023 Rugby World Cup is unlikely but they will be ecstatic to appear at the tournament nonetheless, having played at the showpiece tournament just once before.

