Spain take massive step towards Rugby World Cup qualification

Spain’s 2023 Rugby World Cup qualification hopes have received a massive boost, after they claimed a 38-21 win against Romania.

As things stand, Spain will qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1999, as they jumped to second place in the European qualifying table for next year’s tournament in France.

The European qualifiers for next year’s World Cup are being decided based on the combined table from the 2021 and 2022 Rugby Europe Championship, with the top two teams automatically qualifying, while third place goes into a final qualification tournament.

Romania are in danger of missing out.

Spain were in third place in the table before this weekend’s round of rugby, but have leapfrogged Romania after claiming a 17-point win against their World Cup qualification rivals in Madrid.

The Spaniards have consolidated their position at the top of this year’s Rugby Europe Championship table, with five points separating them and second-placed Romania.

Georgia are in third place on seven points but have a game in hand, as their fixture against Russia this weekend was postponed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Tough games against Portugal and Georgia await Spain.

Spain could qualify for the 2023 Rugby World Cup after the next round of Rugby Europe Championship action, although it certainly won’t be easy.

Next up for the Spaniards is another home game against Portugal, who recently claimed an impressive draw against Georgia, although they did suffer a 10-point defeat to Romania the week after.

Romania will play Georgia next, and if they don’t beat the Georgians while Spain win against Portugal, they will fail to qualify automatically for next year’s World Cup.

Portugal are just one point behind Romania, and could even jump to second place above Spain if they claim a bonus-point win in Madrid, while Georgia look almost certain to play in France next year, having won seven and drawn one of their qualifiers.

