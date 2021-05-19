The four South African clubs that are joining the Pro16 will not take part in next season’s Heineken Champions Cup.

Four South African clubs – the Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions – will play against the best of Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Italy in an expanded Guinness Pro16 next season, but will not play in the Champions Cup.

CEO of the EPCR Vincent Gaillard confirmed to AFP that there would be no South African involvement in next season’s Champions Cup, but suggested that they may play in next season’s Challenge Cup.

What part of the globe will you be watching @staderochelais v @StadeToulousain from in the #HeinekenChampionsCup Final? 🌍 Where to catch all the action live ➡️ https://t.co/YPgWEg3lfq pic.twitter.com/ZduIG5HH1L — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) May 19, 2021

“There will be no South African clubs in the European Cup next season, that’s for sure,” Gaillard confirmed.

“In the Challenge Cup, theoretically, it is possible. We are looking at the possibility, but it is quite unlikely. There are details to settle, especially at the Pro 16 level.”

Plans for a Club World Championship are moving forward.

While the best clubs in South Africa won’t be competing for the most-prestigious trophy in European club rugby next season, they could soon be playing against the best clubs in the world in a new tournament.

The EPCR have been working on a proposal for a Rugby Club World Championship to take place in recent times, and Gaillard confirmed that progress had been made in staging the ambitious tournament.

“The project is progressing really very nicely, even if the political environment is never simple,” Gaillard said.

“It is moving forward in consultation with all interested stakeholders, including the southern hemisphere countries and World Rugby.”

“It’s advancing, still on the principle that the EPCR represents the interests of the northern hemisphere, based on a four-yearly format and with a date for the first tournament yet to be decided but not before 2024.”

Should a Club World Championship take place, it would see the best clubs from Super Rugby take on the best sides from the northern hemisphere in competitive matches for the first time ever.

Read More About: challenge cup, Heineken Champions Cup, pro16, south africa rugby