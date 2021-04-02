South Africa rugby boss makes “strong case” for fans to return for Lions tour

South Africa rugby president Mark Alexander believes supporters will be able to attend matches involving the British and Irish Lions this summer.

All sporting events in South Africa have been played behind closed doors since the beginning of the pandemic, with no date currently set for the return of supporters in stadiums.

However, Alexander revealed to Sky Sports that proposals are being presented to the South African government, which he believes will allow for the safe return of fans this summer.

🦁 in 🇿🇦 BREAKING! SA Rugby and the British & Irish Lions confirmed they were aligned on delivering the Castle Lager Lions Series in South Africa in the scheduled playing window

👉 Full story here: https://t.co/qFFPpzd7xG pic.twitter.com/E1nYd2XkYS — Springboks (@Springboks) March 23, 2021

“A comprehensive set of guidelines and protocols to get fans back into South African sports venues is going to our government from our National Olympic Committee next week,” Alexander said.

“We have been heavily involved in the drafting, and we believe it makes a strong case for a safe and sustainable return of supporters.

“Our government’s response is likely to be shaped by the progress of the pandemic, but even if we have to play behind closed doors the tour will go ahead.”

No changes to the tour’s original schedule.

While the number of coronavirus cases being reported in South Africa in recent times has dropped considerably, the country is still behind the likes of the UK and Ireland when it comes to their vaccine rollout.

The possibility of playing the series in the UK was previously explored as there is a strong likelihood that fans will be allowed to attend sporting events in England, Scotland and Wales by this summer.

However, the Lions have stated that they are committed to sticking to the original schedule of touring South Africa, regardless of whether supporters will be allowed to attend matches.

