South Africa Rugby president labels Elton Jantjies reports as ‘gossip’

South Africa Rugby president Mark Alexander has labelled reports about Elton Jantjies as “gossip” after the Springboks out-half returned home from Argentina.

The Springboks are currently in Buenos Aires ahead of their Rugby Championship encounter with Argentina on Saturday, although preparations for the game have not gone as the reigning world champions would have liked.

According to South Africa publication Rapport, Jantjies had an affair with the Springboks’ team dietician, and the married 32-year-old has since returned home to deal with the reports.

South Africa Rugby president on Elton Jantjies reports.

Mark Alexander, president of South Africa Rugby, told Netwerk24 that any reports are “gossip” and called on the annoymous sources who informed Rapport of the alleged affair to go public.

“We have very strict team rules and the management team will deal with the issue,” Alexander said.

“I don’t want to dig into anyone’s personal life because all the information is hearsay right now. It’s still just gossip.

“If people are so serious about what happened, they should go on the record about what they know.”

Short of options at out-half.

Damian Willemse will presumably fill in at out-half again for the Springboks against Argentina, as Handre Pollard is injured while Jantjies has left Buenos Aires.

Willemse has played primarily as a full back for South Africa this year, although he played very well at out-half in his country’s second test against Australia, which the Springboks won by 16 points.

The Springboks’ management will be hoping that Willemse remains fit, as options at out-half behind the 24-year-old are few and far between, with utility back Francois Steyn most likely to be next in line.

A much-changed South Africa side impressed against Australia last time out, and they will be aware that they need to put in a similar performance against Argentina, who have claimed big wins against the All Blacks and Wallabies in recent weeks.

