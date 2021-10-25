South Africa explain why Rassie Erasmus will no longer act as their water carrier

Rassie Erasmus will no longer act as the Springboks’ water carrier after the permitted number of water carriers at games was reduced.

South Africa director of rugby Erasmus famously acted as a water carrier during the Springboks test series with the British and Irish Lions, which prompted outcry from some as coaches are not allowed in the technical zone.

Erasmus was allowed to do so as he technically isn’t South Africa’s head coach, although the likes of former referee Alain Rolland claimed it was against the spirt of the rule as Erasmus was still acting as though he was a coach.

The Springboks’ actual head coach Jacques Nienaber was speaking to RugbyPass ahead of his country’s November internationals and explained that Erasmus would not resume his role as the team’s water carrier after linking up with them in Europe.

‘We are now back to two water carriers.’

“Rassie is here in his capacity as Director of Rugby,” Nienaber said.

“The normal trend was always only two water carriers in the technical box, but for the British and Irish Lions series World Rugby made a special dispensation to have three available and that was a role that we thought we are going to fill internally.

“That gave Rassie the opportunity to be the water carrier, but we are now back to two water carriers in the technical zone, so there is no space for him.”

Rassie Erasmus may play no part in the Springboks’ autumn internationals.

Erasmus is finally set to face a World Rugby hearing this weekend, for the hour-long video critique he made of the officiating performance from the Springboks’ first test against the Lions.

It is not unusual for coaches to send videos to World Rugby or officials after games, but as the video was made available to the public, Erasmus could be suspended from his role with South Africa for next month’s tests.

The South Africa director of rugby did not travel to Australia with the Springboks for the last four rounds of the Rugby Championship, but he is currently with the side in Europe.

Erasmus did remain in contact with the team from his home in South Africa during the Rugby Championship, but the Springboks will be hoping he will be available to them in a hands-on role in the weeks to come.

