South Africa offers to host the remainder of the Rugby Championship

South Africa have offered to host the remainder of this year’s Rugby Championship matches due to Covid outbreaks in Australia and New Zealand.

The Springboks hosted Argentina in their first round game of the Rugby Championship, and will play the same opposition again this weekend at home, but the rest of the tournament was due to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

Unfortunately, after a Covid outbreak in the country, New Zealand Rugby announced this morning that they will not be hosting two matches against the Springboks this year, as well as announcing that the All Blacks will not travel to Perth to play the Wallabies in their third Bledisloe Cup test.

South Africa’s statement on hosting the Rugby Championship.

In response to the latest developments, the South African rugby union have now offered to host the rest of this year’s Rugby Championship, having recently hosted the British and Irish Lions tour.

“We have advised SANZAAR that we are ready and able to host the remainder of the competition in South Africa, pending our Government’s approval,” SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said.

“But we are now well-versed in turning on rugby tests within the prevailing Covid restrictions and have the venues and accommodation necessary. We just need the go-ahead.”

SANZAAR are currently working to find suitable solutions for the tournament.

While South Africa have successfully hosted numerous games involving the Lions, as well as test matches against Georgia and Argentina in he last couple of months, not everything went according to plan.

There was a major Covid outbreak in the Springboks’ squad which resulted in the cancellation of one of their two scheduled tests against Georgia, while the Lions’ warm-up game against the Bulls was also cancelled due to Covid cases in the South African club’s squad.

Crowds at sporting events are currently banned in South Africa, and with the current high levels of Covid as well as the low vaccination rate in the country, this looks unlikely to change anytime soon.

According to The Telegraph, Rugby Championship organisers are considering relocating the tournament to Europe, where fans are allowed to attend games in person.

Twickenham Stadium, the Aviva Stadium, the Principality Stadium and the Stade de France are all understood to be possible host venues, and the English RFU have confirmed that they are open to the idea of hosting games.

Brisbane, Australia is thought to be another candiate for hosting the entirety of the tournament, but while crowds are currently allowed at sporting events in the city, a Covid outbreak would quickly result in a lockdown due to low vaccination rates.

