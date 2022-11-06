South Africa fall in World Rugby Rankings after loss to Ireland

South Africa have fallen from third to fourth place in the World Rugby Rankings after suffering a narrow defeat to Ireland in Dublin.

Ireland retained their place at the top of the rankings thanks to a 19-16 victory against the reigning world champions, while the Springboks have found themselves leap frogged by the All Blacks.

While South Africa’s loss of ranking points was marginal, New Zealand’s thumping win against Wales has returned the All Blacks to the top three in the rankings at the expense of their old rivals.

Meanwhile, France have remained in second place, although Les Blues could easily have slipped down the rankings as they narrowly avoided a defeat against Australia.

No shortage of movement after a busy weekend of international rugby.

Outside of the top four, several countries have found their ranking rejigged after a busy weekend of international rugby which turned out some surprising results.

Argentina are the big winners, as Los Pumas have risen from eighth to sixth after claiming an upset victory against England at Twickenham Stadium. England remain in fifth, although their ranking points tally has taken a considerable dent.

Australia have fallen one place to seventh as a result of Argentina’s rise, while Wales have dropped two places to ninth after they suffered a humbling defeat at home to the All Blacks.

Scotland have risen one place to eighth after they saw off a strong challenge from Fiji, although the Fijians have also risen one place to 11th despite their loss in Edinburgh.

Fiji’s rise is as a result of Samoa’s 49-17 loss to Italy, which sees the Pacific Island nation fall three places to 14th, while the Italians have risen two places to 12th.

Lower down in the rankings, victories for Tonga and Portugal has resulted in both nations moving up, while Spain, Uruguay and the USA have all dropped.

Check out the top 20 in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. Ireland (N/C) – 90.63

2. France (N/C) – 89.41

3. New Zealand (+1) – 88.64

4. South Africa (-1) – 88.41

5. England (N/C) – 84.45

6. Argentina (+2) – 83.01

7. Australia (-1) – 82.08

8. Scotland (+1) – 80.74

9. Wales (-2) – 80.28

10. Japan (N/C) – 77.39

11. Fiji (+1) – 74.84

12. Italy (+2) – 74.71

13. Georgia (N/C) – 74.51

14. Samoa (-3) – 74.33

15. Tonga (+1) – 69.96

16. Spain (-1) – 67.10

17. Romania (N/C) – 66.52

18. Portugal (+2) – 65.98

19. Uruguay (-1) – 65.97

20. USA (-1) – 65.17

