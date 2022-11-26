South Africa announce ‘constructive’ talks between Rassie Erasmus and World Rugby

South Africa Rugby have announced that “constructive” talks have been held between Rassie Erasmus and senior figures in World Rugby.

Erasmus received a two-match ban for videos he posted on Twitter which highlighted referee errors in the Springboks’ recent losses to Ireland and France, although he claimed that he did not intend to bring attention to the match officials.

It wasn’t the first time that Erasmus has been sanctioned by World Rugby of course, as he was suspended from all rugby activities for two months and received a 10-month match-day ban after an hour-long video critique of a referee last year.

Erasmus, who is South Africa’s director of rugby, met with World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin and World Rugby director of rugby Phil Davies on Thursday, and “positive discussions” are said to have taken place.

SA Rugby statement on Rassie Erasmus talks with World Rugby.

“Views were exchanged resulting in a better understanding of the respective positions,” the SA Rugby statement reads.

“There was agreement that further dialogue was needed in terms of enhancing the process that operates between teams and match officials to ensure all can play their part in creating great spectacles and avoid frustration but in a way that underpins the respect for match officials, coaches and players.

“Further dialogue will continue after today’s final Springbok test of the year.”

The World Cup winning coach posted a vague tweet this morning.

Erasmus posted a link to a Vimeo video which is scheduled to play at 4pm on November 30th on Twitter this morning, and indicated that the video would run for 15 minutes.

He then responded positively to SA Rugby’s above statement, tweeting, “Thank you WR (World Rugby) and let’s move on.”

While Erasmus has been the topic of much discussion in the media this week, focus will soon turn to actual rugby, as South Africa take on England at 5,30pm today at Twickenham Stadium.

