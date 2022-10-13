EPCR boss labels South Africa as ‘appropriate’ host for Champions Cup final

EPCR chairman Dominic McKay has described South Africa as an “appropriate” host of a future Champions Cup final.

South African teams will play in the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup for the first time this season, having fully aligned with European club rugby since their departure from Super Rugby.

European clubs will travel to South Africa for Champions Cup and Challenge Cup fixtures this season, although the finals of each will be held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in May.

McKay has hinted that the finals could be taken out of Europe in the near future however, telling Netwerk24 that South Africa will be considered as a host.

“Cape Town or [somewhere else] in South Africa at some stage would be an appropriate place. We’ve always tried to take our rugby story to appropriate, new markets, as well as present it in established new markets,” McKay said.

“We have had finals in Dublin, London, Edinburgh, Paris, and Marseille, but also in Spain because we consider it important to grow the game.

“We now have to continue working on the integration of South Africa’s teams in the series, but I’m sure it’ll become a topic of discussion.

“Among the reasons for our visit is to forge a greater relationship with Saru and to talk to some of the franchises here before South Africa’s entry. We are incredibly excited that South Africa’s teams are joining our family.”

The final has never been taken outside of Europe.

A final held in South Africa would likely be met with a mixed response at best, as fans of European clubs would face a lengthy journey if they wish to see their team in the final.

To date, the final has never been taken outside of Europe, with England, France, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Spain all having acted as host countries, while Italy has never had the honour despite their long-standing involvement in the tournament.

Last season’s URC final was held in South Africa, although the host is determined by the highest-ranked side who reaches the final, rather than a pre-determined choice.

