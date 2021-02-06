‘I felt sorry for him’ – Matt Williams on the high expectations on Paul O’Connell

Matt Williams believes too much pressure has been placed on Paul O’Connell as Ireland’s new forwards coach ahead of the Six Nations.

O’Connell was named as Ireland’s new forwards coach in early January and has been the centre of much media attention since his appointment.

During the final two rounds of the Six Nations and the Autumn Nations Cup last year Ireland’s lineout regularly malfunctioned, something which O’Connell will hope to be able to fix.

‘He’s carrying the burden of the entire nation already’

Williams was speaking on Virgin Media about O’Connell’s appointment, and while he believes he will do well in the Irish set-up, he reckons too much emphasis has been put on the relatively inexperienced coach.

“Poor Paulie, I felt so sorry for him during the week. He’s carrying the burden of the entire nation already…

“That’s not fair on Paul. I really want Paul to be successful and I think he will be, but his job is to fix the line-out. He’s not playing so we’ve got to keep everything in proportion here.

“Paul is a very young coach. He was an iconic player and an iconic sportsman, but he has only coached for a year at Stade Francais and that was tough for him.

“I don’t blame him for that, it was a terrible environment and he will be a better coach for it.

“Paul is only starting out on that journey. We’ve seen greats like Martin Johnston, who was an equally all-time great second-row and Lions captain, fail.

“That was a head coach role and I don’t think that will happen to Paul because he is an assistant coach,” Williams said.

Ireland take on Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff tomorrow, where a functioning lineout could go a long way in contributing to an Irish win on Welsh soil.

