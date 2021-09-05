Sonny Bill Williams ‘baffled’ by the Wallabies’ exclusion of Quade Cooper

All Blacks great Sonny Bill Williams has admitted that he is “baffled” by the decision to leave Quade Cooper out of Australia’s third test against New Zealand.

New Zealand claimed a comfortable 38-21 win against Australia in Perth to secure a 3-0 series win in this year’s Bledisloe Cup, in a game where frequent errors killed the home side’s chances of victory.

The Wallabies failed to score in the first half, although Marika Koroibete did have two tries ruled out, as Dave Rennie’s side squandered numerous try-scoring opportunities against their local rivals.

Williams was speaking as a pundit on Stan Sport and questioned why Cooper wasn’t included in Australia’s match-day squad for the third Bledisloe Cup test.

Sonny Bill Williams: ‘Quade is your man.’

“The non-selection that baffled me before the game was the non-selection of Quade Cooper,” Williams said.

“I know that it might be biased coming from my lips, because I’m close to him but just from a rugby point of view, what he can add…

“Brother Reece [Hodge], he’s Mr Fix-It, he’s a great player but I think in terms of unlocking this great All Blacks defence, Quade is your man.”

HIGHLIGHTS | Catch up on all the best moments from a good day out in the Perth sun. — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 5, 2021

Quade Cooper hasn’t played for the Wallabies since 2017.

Cooper was a surprise inclusion in the Wallabies’ squad for the Bledisloe Cup and the Rugby Championship, having last played for his country in 2017.

The 33-year-old was brought in as cover for injured first-choice fly-half James O’Connor, and has been tasked with acting as a mentor of sorts for Noah Lolesio, who has started in all six of the Wallabies’ tests this year.

While Cooper has been back in the Wallabies’ squad for over a month now, he has yet to make an appearance for the side despite supposedly impressing in training.

The 70-cap Australia international may get a chance in his country’s upcoming games against South Africa and Argentina, although head coach Rennie clearly favours both Lolesio and Hodge at fly-half.

