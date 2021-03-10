Sonny Bill Williams announces retirement from both rugby codes

Share and Enjoy !

“I was humble enough to understand that the old knee couldn’t meet the demands.”

Sonny Bill Williams has confirmed his retirement from both rugby union or rugby league, due to a recurring knee problem.

The former All Black last played professionally for the Sydney Roosters in the 2020 NRL season, but has now called time on his rugby career.

The 35-year-old was speaking to Australian broadcaster 9News about his retirement from both rugby codes, but confirmed that he was interested in resuming his professional boxing career.

🇳🇿 Two times @rugbyworldcup winner @SonnyBWilliams has announced his retirement from both codes of rugby What an incredible career across multiple sports 👏 pic.twitter.com/Dnii4Rc2ly — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) March 10, 2021

“I spoke to my manager. I said, ‘Bro, I think I’m keen to get in the ring for a couple of years.’ Obviously spoke to the wife first and she had blank eyes. But like usual, she supported me,” Williams explained.

“I was humble enough to understand that the old knee couldn’t meet the demands — although the mind wanted to — of week in, week out footy, especially in the NRL.”

While Williams will no longer play for the Sydney Roosters, the club have signed him on a coaching basis according to the NZ Herald.

The dual-code international’s main role will reportedly be mentoring 17-year-old sensation Joseph Suaalii, who could make his NRL debut this year.

A glittering career across both codes.

Like Suaalii, Williams made his breakthrough in the NRL as a teenager, making his debut for the Canterbury Bulldogs at the age of 18.

The New Zealander spent four and a half seasons with the Bulldogs before making a high-profile switch to French rugby union club RC Toulon in 2008,

Williams returned home to New Zealand in 2010 to link up with Mitre 10 Cup club Canterbury, before going on to play Super Rugby with the Crusaders in 2011.

He made his debut for the All Blacks in November 2010, having impressed in the Mitre 10 Cup, before having even played a game of Super Rugby.

The Auckland native went on to win 58 caps for the All Blacks, winning two Rugby World Cups, before returning to rugby league last year.

