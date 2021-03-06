Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams hints at next career move

Share and Enjoy !

Sonny Bill Williams has indicated that he will return to professional boxing in a recent Twitter post.

The 35-year-old, who won the Rugby World Cup in 2015 with the All Blacks, last fought professionally in January 2015, when he claimed a win by unanimous decision against Chauncey Welliver.

Williams had previously been New Zealand’s heavyweight champion, having beaten Clarence Tillman in a title fight in 2012, but was stripped of his belt soon after he defeated Francois Botha in 2013, as he indicated he would focus on his rugby career.

The New Zealander now appears to be set to return to the ring, saying on Twitter that “The new journey begins”.

The new journey begins ❤️✊🏽🥊 pic.twitter.com/fo63TlIWd5 — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) March 4, 2021

Williams is currently unbeaten in professional boxing, having won all seven of his bouts to date.

New Zealand publication Stuff have reported that Williams will fight former AFL star Barry Hall and that the bout could take place as soon as next month in Sydney.

A spell in the NRL

The cross-code rugby star returned to Australia’s NRL last year with the Sydney Roosters, having started the year with the Toronto Wolfpack in the European-based Super League.

The Wolfpack withdrew from the 2020 Super League season in July due to difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic and ultimately disbanded in November last year.

All good things must come to an end, appreciate all the support along the way. Back to changing nappies & pretending I actually have authority in our household 😅😂❤️ #AlwaysAlhamdullilah 🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/AoaYCFmmWN — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) October 10, 2020

Williams joined his old club the Roosters after the Wolfpack’s season was cut short but found game time hard to come by, and indicated that he will not play for the Sydney-based club in the 2021 NRL season.

The 35-year-old finished his international rugby union career after the 2019 Rugby World Cup and looks unlikely to return to union with a club side.

The Auckland native won 58 caps for the All Blacks in the international rugby union and won a total of 12 caps for New Zealand in the international rugby league.

