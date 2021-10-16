Sonny Bill Williams reveals intention to give boxing his all for next two years

Sonny Bill Williams has said he is “very committed” to restarting his boxing career now that he has retired from rugby.

Former New Zealand rugby union and rugby league international Williams first started a professional boxing career in 2009, alongside his career in the 15-man code.

Williams first took up boxing as a means of paying off a debt accrued by walking out on his contract with the NRL’s Canterbury Bulldogs to join Toulon in the Top 14.

However, the New Zealander is returning to the sport out of interest, not necessity this time, telling Sky Sports that he is willing to commit the next two years of his life to boxing.

Sonny Bill Williams on his return to boxing.

“My boxing career started off through necessity, but although I’m 36 now I’m very committed to giving boxing for all for the next 24 months,” Williams said.

“I’ve done everything in rugby [union] and rugby league, and now I’m just really focused on it.

“Before I walk off into the sunset, I want to give boxing a good crack because I’ve only done it for six or eight weeks and I’ve seen the improvement that I’ve had in that time. I just want to see where I’m at in 24 months.”

As fun as lockdown gets.. 🥴🤣 pic.twitter.com/QAQA6kGPMw — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) September 2, 2021

The rugby star made a victorious return to boxing.

Williams fought for the first time in over six years in June, when he defeated Waikato Falefehi by unanimous decision on his return to the ring.

The victory was Williams’ eighth win of his career, five of which he has won by decision and three by knockout, while he has never lost a professional fight.

The former All Black won New Zealand’s heavyweight title back in 2012 with a victory against Clarence Tillman, before he went on to beat veteran South African heavyweight Francois Botha.

The 36-year-old called out AFL great Barry Hall after his victory against Falefehi, but a fight between the two is yet to be confirmed.

