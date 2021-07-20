Siya Kolisi to captain the Springboks in first test against the Lions

Siya Kolisi has been selected to captain the Springboks in their first test against the British and Irish Lions having finished his self-isolation.

Rugby World Cup-winning captain Kolisi, Makazole Mapimpi and Ox Nche all joined up with the Springboks camp in Cape Town on Monday having completed their self-isolation and will all start against the Lions.

Nine players who started for South Africa ‘A’ against the Lions last Wednesday will start for the Springboks on Saturday for the first official test of the series.

5️⃣0️⃣-up for Pollard against the Lions on Saturday

🇿🇦 Experienced Bok side named for Cape Town Test

🗣️ “The forward battle is going to be as tough as it gets”

👉 Team announcement: https://t.co/VpaSUP4YGe#CastleLionsSeries #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/GuTORY78qJ — Springboks (@Springboks) July 20, 2021

Handre Pollard to win his 50th cap.

South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard will win his 50th cap for the Springboks at Cape Town Stadium, as part of the exact same backline that started against England in the 2019 World Cup final.

Four of the forwards who started against England in the World Cup decider will again start against the Lions, with current injured number eight Duane Vermeulen the most notable absentee from the pack.

Seven-times capped Kwagga Smith has been chosen to start at number eight, and at 180cm tall and 95 kilos in weight the former sevens player is far from your typical Springboks forward.

Loosehead prop Ox Nche is the least experienced player in South Africa’s starting 15, as the 25-year-old will win just his third cap for his country on Saturday.

Check out the Springboks’ starting XV below.

15. Willie le Roux

14. Cheslin Kolbe

13. Lukhanyo Am

12. Damian de Allende

11. Makazole Mapimpi

10. Handre Pollard

9. Faf de Klerk

8. Kwagga Smith

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit

6. Siya Kolisi (captain)

5. Franco Mostert

4. Eben Etzebeth

3. Trevor Nyakane

2. Bongi Mbonambi

1. Ox Nche

Replacements.

16. Malcolm Marx, 17. Steven Kitshoff, 18. Frans Malherbe, 19. Lood de Jager, 20. Rynhardt Elstadt, 21. Herschel Jantjies, 22. Elton Jantjies, 23. Damian Willemse.

