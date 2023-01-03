Springboks captain Siya Kolisi to join Racing 92 after World Cup

Siya Kolisi will join Racing 92 after the Rugby World Cup as the Sharks have granted him an early release from his contract.

The Springboks captain first joined the Sharks in 2021, having made the move from South African rivals the Stormers after spending his entire professional career with the Cape Town outfit up until that point.

Kolisi will leave South African shores after this year’s World Cup in France however, as Racing 92 have confirmed the flanker’s signing as part of a “broader long-term collaboration agreement” between the two clubs.

Speaking after his departure from the Sharks was announced, Kolisi stressed that he remains focused on giving his all for the Durban-based side for the remainder of the current season.

Siya Kolisi on signing for Racing 92.

“It has been an incredible collaborative effort between The Sharks and Racing 92 that has enabled me to start a new chapter in my career after the 2023 World Cup,” Kolisi said.

“I want to give a massive thanks to the Cell C Sharks for welcoming me with open arms in 2021, and for making me feel so at home in Durban, while their support over the last couple of years has been hugely influential during a key period in my career.

“I am immensely appreciative that the Sharks have given me their blessing to make this move, and it goes without saying that I will continue to give my all for the team over the next few months.”

My statement on joining @racing92 after the 2023 Rugby World Cup. pic.twitter.com/bxR8YOkA54 — Siya Kolisi (@SiyaKolisi) January 3, 2023

South African influence in Paris.

Kolisi will be seeing some familiar faces at Racing 92, as Springboks team mates Trevor Nyakane and Warrick Gelant are currently plying their trade with the French club.

Racing 92 recently announced the upcoming departure of one of their biggest stars in Finn Russell, although the club is still packed with talent from France and beyond.

The Sharks have been able to attract some high-profile players in recent years, such as Eben Etzebeth and Bongi Mbonambi, although holding onto Kolisi has proven to be beyond their capabilities.

