Siya Kolisi was ‘freaking out’ after injury scare against the All Blacks

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has admitted that he was “freaking out” after an injury scare against the All Blacks which left him lying motionless face down.

Kolisi went down injured in the 58th minute of South Africa’s win against New Zealand at the weekend after taking a hit to the head/neck area, and did not move for some time afterwards.

Medics rushed onto the pitch to tend to South Africa’s captain, who thankfully was able to get to his feet after he initial shock and walk off the pitch unaided.

Kolisi was speaking to SA Rugby Mag about the incident and admitted that he feared the worst in the moments after going down.

Siya Kolisi on his injury scare against the All Blacks.

“I was so shocked and freaking out. I have never been so scared on a rugby field. I was getting so many messages afterwards, and obviously it was scary for [my wife] Rachel and everyone back home as well,” Kolisi said.

“But, thankfully, I am fine. I didn’t know where I got hit, I fell to the ground and my body was just in shock. The doc was asking me questions, and was examining me, but I’m claustrophobic and I just really felt uncomfortable.

“I couldn’t breathe and already was lying in an awkward position, but I was fine after about a minute. They did all the checks, I went for scans, and everything was fine.

“But in the moment it was really scary. I’ve never been so scared in a rugby game before. I thought there was something wrong with my whole body.”

South Africa get set to head north after getting back on track.

The Rugby Championship didn’t go exactly to plan for the Springboks, having lost three of their six games and finishing third, but they returned to form in their win against the All Blacks which saw them return to the top of the World Rugby Rankings.

Kolisi and his team mates will soon travel north for their November internationals, where they will play Wales, Scotland and England.

The Springboks will be very familiar with some of the players they will encounter next month, having played against many of them in this year’s British and Irish Lions series.

South Africa have failed to fire in attack for much of the year, but should they play like they did against New Zealand at the weekend then Wales, Scotland and England will have a massive challenge on their hands.

