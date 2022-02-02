Six young players to look out for in the 2022 Six Nations

With the 2022 Six Nations just a few days away, we’ve decided to take a look at one young player from each team who could excel in this year’s championship.

There’s no shortage of young, exciting talent that will play in this year’s Six Nations, as each country looks to build their depth ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup.

However, coaches won’t be giving out caps purely with the World Cup in mind, as any youngster who will get a chance to represent their country this year will have to earn it.

While there may be multiple young players from certain countries that look set to impress, we’ve limited our list to the most promising youngster from each of the six nations.

Robert Baloucoune – Ireland.

Ireland have perhaps the most settled team in the tournament this year, as a largely tried and tested squad of players led the men in green to three wins from three in the Autumn internationals.

There is an opening on the wing however, due to James Lowe’s injury, and Ulster’s Baloucoune looks most likely to seize the opportunity left amid the Leinster winger’s absence.

Baloucoune has won just two caps for Ireland to date, against the United States and Argentina last year, but he has been electric in attack for Ulster recently, while he is also more than capable in the air.

Other youngsters like James Hume, Mack Hansen and Mike Lowry will be hoping to make an impact, but Baloucoune looks better placed than those three to make a statement in this Six Nations.

𝙒𝙃𝘼𝙏. 𝘼. 𝙏𝙍𝙔 🤩 A try to remember from Robert Baloucoune on his @IrishRugby debut 🔥#SUFTUM pic.twitter.com/rbRugimC8W — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) July 12, 2021

Marcus Smith – England.

Perhaps the most obvious choice of any of the nations, Smith is one of the most promising young players in the world, but is yet to play in a Six Nations, having only made his international debut last July.

Smith went on to impress in the Autumn Nations Series, helping England to a victory over reigning world champions South Africa, without Owen Farrell outside him.

The 22-year-old will again have to play without Farrell at inside centre, after the England captain was ruled out of the tournament due to injury, although Smith looked well able to handle himself against South Africa.

It isn’t guaranteed that Smith will start against Scotland, as George Ford has been recalled to the England squad, although Eddie Jones has certainly shown a fondness for the Harlequins fly-half in recent times.

Melvyn Jaminet – France.

France full back Jaminet has experienced a remarkable rise in rugby over the last six months or so, having made his debut for Les Bleus against Australia last July.

Jaminet was included in France’s squad for their tour of Australia, without having ever played top-flight professional rugby, as he helped Perpignan to the ProD2 title last season.

The 22-year-old has started in all of France’s test matches since then, and will come into his first Six Nations with plenty of confidence after playing a crucial role in the victory against the All Blacks in November.

Jaminet has won just six caps for France, but already he looks extremely comfortable as his country’s starting full back.

Taine Basham – Wales.

Another player who made their international debut last summer, Basham looks set to continue his rise in his first Six Nations after an extremely promising November.

Basham started in all four of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series games and was particularly impressive against the All Blacks, despite what was ultimately a heavy loss for the Welsh.

The 22-year-old is quite small for a back row player, weighing in at 95 kilos, but he has an exceptional work rate and is a nuisance for opposition teams at the breakdown.

Wales don’t usually have a shortage of talent in the back row, but in the absence of the injured Taulupe Faletau, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric and Dan Lydiate, Basham should get the chance to shine.

Michele Lamaro – Italy.

Lamaro did play in last year’s Six Nations, but is still just 23-years-old, and will captain his country in this year’s championship despite his young age.

Italy head coach Kieran Crowley has selected a very young squad for the Six Nations, and Lamaro isn’t the only promising youngster included, with Paolo Garbisi the other stand out player who is relatively new to international rugby.

However, Lamaro looks primed to captain his country for years to come, and proved that he leads from the front in the brave losing effort to New Zealand in November.

Italy have had a torrid time in the Six Nations as of late, and that may well continue this year, but the Azzurri do look to be building a promising young team, which Lamaro is at the helm of.

Cameron Redpath – Scotland.

Redpath was set to take the Six Nations by storm last year, as he put in an excellent performance in his victorious debut against England, but the youngster hasn’t played for Scotland since due to injury.

The 22-year-old is back in the Scotland squad now however, and is set to pick up where he left off after Scotland’s famous win against England in Twickenham last year.

If Redpath can fully put his injury struggles behind him he could prove to be a key player for Scotland in this year’s championship, as he wasn’t even near to being fully fit on his massively impressive debut.

Although Redpath doesn’t have a huge amount of game time under his belt since recovering from injury, if he can get back to his best he will significantly improve Scotland’s chances of winning the title.

