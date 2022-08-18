Six uncapped players named in Ireland team to face Japan

Six players are in line to make their debuts for Ireland when Greg McWilliams’ side takes on Japan in Shizuoka this Saturday.

A youthful and largely inexperienced Ireland side will take to the pitch in the first of two test matches against Japan, with captain Nichola Fryday boasting the largest number of caps with 27.

Four uncapped players are set to start for Ireland in the backline; Méabh Deely, Natasja Behan, Aoife Dalton and Dannah O’Brien, while Taryn Schultzer and Leah Tarpey are set to win their first caps off the bench.

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams stressed that developing young players is a priority on the team’s first-ever summer tour of Japan.

Greg McWilliams on his young squad.

“It is a hugely exciting time for everyone involved in the programme as we prepare to face Japan in these two summer tests and for us, it’s all about hard work, development and opportunity,” McWilliams said.

“With that in mind, it is exciting to include a number of young players this weekend and we are all looking forward to seeing them pull on the green jersey having worked so hard over the last couple of months.

“Saturday marks another important staging post on our journey as a group and we will come up against a really strong Japan side who are finalising their preparations for the Rugby World Cup.

“We will learn and grow through this experience and that is invaluable for us.”

Coverage of Saturday’s match will begin at 10.40am Irish time on TG4, while the game will kick off at 11am.

Ireland’s match-day squad for Japan.

15. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)*

14. Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)*

13. Aoife Dalton (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)*

12. Enya Breen (TBC/Munster)(14)

11. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(10)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Tullow RFC/Leinster)*

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(14)

1. Linda Djougang (TBC/Leinster)(22)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)(11)

3. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(10)

4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(27)(capt)

5. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(9)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(15)

7. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)(19)

8. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(12)

Replacements



16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(11)

17. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(5)

18. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(4)

19. Taryn Schultzer (Saracens/Ulster)*

20. Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)(3)

21. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(20)

22. Leah Tarpey (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)*

23. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(2).

