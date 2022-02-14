Six Nations team of the week from round two

France have established themselves as top dogs after two rounds of the Six Nations, although there was no shortage of impressive performances at the weekend.

Wales and England both got their Six Nations campaigns back on track but there’s no doubting that France were the best side of the weekend, as they remain the only unbeaten team in the championship.

While Ireland were unsuccessful in Paris, it was a brave effort from Andy Farrell’s men, where a number of players did themselves proud in front of the partisan French crowd.

Scotland and Italy will be disappointed with how they performed overall, although that doesn’t mean that every player was below par.

Stand out players from the second round.

France did produce several moments of exceptional flair against Ireland, although most of the credit for their win can go to the physicality of their pack.

Gregory Alldritt was notoriously difficult to stop with ball in hand while the giant Paul Willemse terrorised Ireland at ruck time, which prevented the visitors from getting the consistent quick ball which is crucial to their game plan.

Antoine Dupont hasn’t been at his absolute best in the Six Nations yet, but he did come up with the try that got the ball rolling and his long pass to Damien Penaud in the first half summed up his outrageous talents.

Mack Hansen was again excellent for Ireland in just his second cap, and his debut try is a strong early contender for the best individual score in this year’s championship.

Wales’ performance against Scotland wasn’t overflowing with raw talent, but there were plenty of gutsy performances, which was typified in their captain Dan Biggar, who was limping heavily for a large part of the match.

Owen Watkin was also very good after Josh Adams struggled to get to grips with his new position against Ireland in the first round. Who would have thought playing an outside centre at 13 was a good idea?

England probably should have beaten Italy by more, although keeping their opponents scoreless must be commended. There were impressive performances from Freddie Steward and Alex Dombrandt in attack, however, while Marcus Smith has just about been pipped to the team of the week by Biggar.

It was a bad weekend for both Scotland and Italy, but Darcy Graham was a constant threat on the wing against Wales, while Italian captain Michele Lamaro once again put in a massive shift, having made eight carries and 20 tackles.

Here’s how the table looks after R2️⃣!#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/VovR5FLolv — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 13, 2022

Check out the Six Nations team of the week from round two.

15. Freddie Steward (England)

14. Darcy Graham (Scotland)

13. Owen Watkin (Wales)

12. Gael Fickou (France)

11. Mack Hansen (Ireland)

10. Dan Biggar (Wales)

9. Antoine Dupont (France)

8. Alex Dombrandt (England)

7. Michele Lamaro (Italy)

6. Gregory Alldritt (France)

5. Paul Willemse (France)

4. Will Rowlands (Wales)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

2. Ryan Elias (Wales)

1. Cyril Baille (France)

