Six Nations team of the week from round one

We’ve already seen some glittering performances from the first round of the Six Nations and now it’s time to pay tribute to those stand out players.

Ireland, France and Scotland will be happiest with their weekend’s work as they claimed wins on the opening weekend, with the Irish demolition of Wales perhaps the most impressive display.

Scotland claimed their third victory in five matches against England on Saturday thanks to a gutsy effort and a bit of good fortune in the shape of a costly error from Luke Cowan-Dickie, but the Scots were deserving of their win.

France weren’t at their absolute best against a resolute Italian defence, although Les Bleus’ quality shone through in the end and kept alive French hopes of a first Six Nations title in 12 years.

Stand out players from the first weekend.

Ireland debutant Mack Hansen can be delighted with his first taste of international rugby, having picked up the official man of the match award thanks to an excellent attacking display.

Hansen certainly wasn’t the only Irish player who impressed on Saturday, as Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose proved to be a nightmare for Wales, while prop duo Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong again imposed themselves on their opponents.

There weren’t many positives for Wales at the Aviva Stadium, although young flanker Taine Basham put in a monstrous shift in defence with 22 tackles and also scored his country’s only try of the game.

England would have been similarly disappointed, but Marcus Smith again showed he is well able for international rugby. The 22-year-old scored a try, kicked well and probably shouldn’t have been taken off with 20 minutes remaining.

Scotland’s Matt Fagerson put in a tireless effort in both attack and defence as Gregor Townsend’s side were forced to hold on for large periods of time, while Ali Price controlled the game well from scrum-half.

Gabin Villiere was undoubtedly the stand out player for France, as he scored a hat trick of tries in Paris, although full back Melvyn Jaminet was also excellent in difficult conditions.

Very much like Wales’ Basham, Italy captain Michele Lamaro was relentless in defence, making 21 tackles, on a day where his side were on the back foot for the majority of the match.

Check out the Six Nations team of the week from round one.

15. Melvyn Jaminet (France)

14. Mack Hansen (Ireland)

13. Garry Ringrose (Ireland)

12. Bundee Aki (Ireland)

11. Gabin Villiere (France)

10. Marcus Smith (England)

9. Ali Price (Scotland)

8. Matt Fagerson (Scotland)

7. Michele Lamaro (Italy)

6. Taine Basham (Wales)

5. Paul Willemse (France)

4. Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

2. Julien Marchand (France)

1. Andrew Porter (Ireland)

