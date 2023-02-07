Six Nations team of the week for round one

Ireland and Scotland were undoubtedly the stand out teams on the opening weekend of the Six Nations.

Wales proved to be no match for Ireland in a one-sided first half in Cardiff, and while the hosts improved considerably in the second half it never looked like a comeback was truly on.

Scotland continued their recent dominance over England with a thrilling victory at Twickenham Stadium, in which the team’s attacking endeavours were deservedly rewarded.

Italy came close to pulling off a massive upset against France, but Les Bleus showed their experience to eke out a win after a performance head coach Fabien Galthie will hope to soon forget.

Stand out performers.

Hugo Keenan was superb for Ireland as he plucked countless balls out of the Cardiff sky, while Caelan Doris was also exceptional in a dominant performance from the Irish pack.

The Welsh effort left plenty to be desired, although Taulupe Faletau was tireless on a tough afternoon for his country, as he made a whopping 21 tackles and 13 carries.

Duhan van der Merwe was at his brilliant best for Scotland, as he scored the winning try as well as a sensational solo effort which will be remembered for years to come.

Ellis Genge was superb on a disappointing day for England, as he was constantly asked to carry hard into the Scottish wall and made plenty of ground in doing so.

Antoine Dupont was again the man who led France to victory, and while his attacking brilliance is often noted, his tally of 12 tackles against Italy is also impressive.

Italy weren’t able to record a famous victory in Rome, although they found plenty of success in the centre of the pitch as Luca Morisi punched plenty of holes in the French defence and made plenty of tackles too.

Six Nations team of the week.

15. Hugo Keenan (Ireland)

14. James Lowe (Ireland)

13. Gael Fickou (France)

12. Luca Morisi (Italy)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland)

10. Finn Russell (Scotland)

9. Antoine Dupont (France)

8. Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

7. Luke Crosbie (Scotland)

6. Caelan Doris (Ireland)

5. James Ryan (Ireland)

4. Niccolo Cannone (Italy)

3. Finlay Bealham (Ireland)

2. Dan Sheehan (Ireland)

1. Ellis Genge (England)

