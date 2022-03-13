Six Nations team of the weekend from round four

Another weekend of Six Nations action and another three games of exhilarating rugby as just France and Ireland now remain in the hunt for the title.

The away teams won all three matches this weekend, a very rare occurrence in the Six Nations, and there were some fantastic individual performances that facilitated those victories.

In truth though, every team can be somewhat happy with their performances this weekend, especially England, who did extremely well to make life difficult for Ireland after being reduced to 14 men in just the second minute.

Wales also did well to push France all the way in Cardiff, while Italy put in their best performance of the championship, although a late flurry wasn’t enough to see them end their lengthy losing streak.

Stand out players from the fourth weekend.

Although he didn’t pick up the official man of the match award, Maro Itoje was the best player on the pitch at Twickenham. The England lock was an absolute nuisance for Ireland at the breakdown and in the set-piece and put in a big defensive shift.

The English front row also deserves plenty of plaudits, with Ellis Genge particularly impressive in dismantling Tadhg Furlong at scrum time.

Ireland did have some very impressive performances in the backline, however, as try-scorers Hugo Keenan and James Lowe were brilliant all afternoon in London.

Jamison Gibson-Park also played a crucial role for Ireland, although Scotland’s Ali Price was exceptional against Italy as he created two tries for his country out of virtually nothing in Rome, and gets into the team as a result.

Chris Harris can also be very happy with his efforts, as he scored two tries and put in another massive shift in defence, in what was a largely underwhelming performance from Scotland despite the victory.

Wales suffered their third defeat of the Six Nations on Friday night, although veterans Dan Biggar and Taulupe Faletau never gave up the fight against a French side who may just be the best team in the world right now.

It wasn’t a vintage performance from Les Bleus by any means, but Jonathan Danty and Paul Willemse both excelled in a physical encounter at the Principality Stadium.

Try Of The Round, who are YOU voting for? 🤔 🇫🇷 Anthony Jelonch

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Sam Johnson

🇮🇹 Callum Braley

☘️ Jack Conan Hit the link & VOTE NOW!👇#GuinnessSixNations — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 12, 2022

15. Hugo Keenan (Ireland)

14. Monty Ioane (Italy)

13. Chris Harris (Scotland)

12. Jonathan Danty (France)

11. James Lowe (Ireland)

10. Dan Biggar (Wales)

9. Ali Price (Scotand)

8. Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

7. Hamish Watson (Scotland)

6. Courtney Lawes (England)

5. Paul Willemse (France)

4. Maro Itoje (England)

3. Tomas Francis (Wales)

2. Jamie George (England)

1. Ellis Genge (England)

