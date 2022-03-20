Six Nations team of the week from round five

After an exhilarating day of rugby, France were deservedly crowned as Six Nations champions as they emerged victorious in their Grand Slam decider against England.

There was also plenty for Ireland and Italy to celebrate of course, as the men in green clinched the Triple Crown with a win against Scotland, while the Azzurri picked up their first Six Nations win since 2015.

There were some good performances from individual English and Scottish players, while Josh Adams did all he could for Wales in a losing effort, although each of those three teams will be bitterly disappointed with themselves overall.

For France and Ireland, the future looks bright, while for Italy, their long run as the whipping boys of the Six Nations may just be showing signs of coming to an end, as plenty of youngsters stood out for the Azzurri.

Stand out performers from the final weekend.

For Italy, Ange Capuozzo was the star man, as he came up with a moment of magic to create the match-winning try, while he also had plenty of other excellent touches earlier on in the game.

Monty Ioane was also brilliant on the wing for the Azzurri, as he made some excellent breaks and was denied a try due to a brilliant tackle from Josh Adams, while Italian prop Danilo Fischetti put in a tireless performance in open play.

Ireland’s pack proved to be the difference against Scotland, with Dan Sheehan and Josh van der Flier particularly impressive both on and off the ball.

Sheehan has taken his opportunity as Ireland’s starting hooker with both hands in Ronan Kelleher’s injury-enforced absence, and it now looks like there will be a real battle for the number two jersey.

France weren’t at their absolute best in their Grand Slam decider, but their captain and talisman Antoine Dupont was once again brilliant, as he created his side’s first try and scored the third himself.

Gregory Alldrit was the best Frenchman in the pack, as he continued to combine power and size with silky skills in a great end to the championship for the number eight.

As a team, England certainly could have done better, but Freddie Steward couldn’t have done much more, as he scored his side’s only try and executed some brilliant Garryowens in an unfamiliar position out on the wing.

Check out the Six Nations team of the week from round five.

15. Ange Capuozzo (Italy)

14. Freddie Steward (England)

13. Gael Fickou (France)

12. Jonathan Danty (France)

11. Monty Ioane (Italy)

10. Johnny Sexton (Ireland)

9. Antoine Dupont (France)

8. Gregory Alldrit (France)

7. Josh van der Flier (Ireland)

6. Francois Cros (France)

5. Federico Ruzza (Italy)

4. Cameron Woki (France)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

2. Dan Sheehan (Ireland)

1. Danilo Fischetti (Italy)

