Six Nations admit mistake over handling of Wales prop Tomas Francis’ head injury

The Six Nations HIA Review Panel have admitted that a mistake was made by allowing Wales prop Tomas Francis to return to the field of play against England.

Francis was clearly dazed after taking a blow to the head in the 20th minute of Wales’ game against England in the Six Nations, but the Welsh prop subsequently passed his HIA (head injury assessment) and came back on in the 28th minute.

The incident was brought to people’s attention by non-profit group, Progressive Rugby, which said that Francis’ symptoms warranted an immediate and permanent removal from the field of play and that no HIA was required.

The Six Nations HIA Review Panel have now released their findings on the incident and have acknowledged that Francis should not have been allowed to resume playing.

Six Nations HIA Review Panel findings on Tomas Francis incident.

“The HIA Review Panel concluded that in this instance one or more ‘Criteria 1’ indications had been present that should have resulted in Francis being immediately and permanently removed from play,” the statement reads.

“As part of the review process, the panel found that a number of factors appeared to have contributed to the failure to identify these indications, that ultimately led to Francis not being removed from the field of play. As such, a set of recommendations has been put forward by the panel, that warrants consideration.

“The panel highlighted that it had the benefit of time for review of the video footage and the other materials at length, without any match-day pressure, and also had access to more camera angles and clips than the match-day medical team.

“The HIA Review Panel made no recommendations in respect of disciplinary action against those involved in the relevant incident, and Six Nations Rugby Limited will not be taking any subsequent disciplinary action.”

A clear and flagrant breach of HIA protocol Open letter to @WorldRugby @WelshRugbyUnion & @SixNationsRugby “It’s our major concern the public has observed in Rugby Union individuals that have incurred brain injury & been permitted to continue to play.”https://t.co/Mb3XQX3b5Y pic.twitter.com/8lDiRF2NAu — Progressive Rugby (@ProgressiveRug) February 27, 2022

The Welsh prop started against France in the next round.

Francis returned to the pitch against England in the 28th minute after passing his HIA and played on until the 55th minute before he was replaced by Leon Brown.

The 29-year-old started in Wales’ next game against France 13 days later, although he was rested in his country’s final Six Nations game against Italy the following weekend.

Read More About: Six Nations, Tomas Francis, wales rugby