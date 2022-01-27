Six Nations chief executive rules out relegation despite Italy’s losing run

Six Nations chief executive Ben Morel has said promotion and relegation in the championship is currently not on the agenda.

There has been plenty of talk about the potential of promotion and relegation in the Six Nations in recent years, as Italy haven’t won a match in the championship since 2015, while Georgia continue to impress.

Georgia have won 10 of the last 11 Rugby Europe Championships, the second tier of international European rugby, but despite their success in that tournament, there is no way for them to enter the Six Nations as things currently stand.

Morel was speaking at the Six Nations virtual media launch and ruled out the possibility of promotion and relegation in the tournament in the near future.

“It’s not on the current agenda but we understand there needs to be a pathway for emerging nations into elite rugby,” Morel said.

“The Italian results have probably been, first and foremost, not to the satisfaction of the Italian team themselves and the Italian federation.

“At the same time they have got young talent and are performing well in the under-20s regularly. There has been some conversion to the senior team. Their struggles are well identified and they are putting a lot of resources behind it.

“This is the year when they have three away games so we need to be mindful. But they have a young, exciting team and they know what they need to do, so they have our full support. I don’t believe there’s a question of credibility.”

Italy’s pain and Georgia’s claim.

Georgia are currently ahead of Italy in the World Rugby Rankings, and have been for some time, although their placing is skewed by the notable difference in difficulty for each nation’s fixtures.

Italy did beat Georgia the last time they played, a 28-17 victory for the Azzurri in November 2018, while the Georgians were comfortably beaten by France, Wales, Ireland and England and Scotland in recent encounters.

Although Italy haven’t been competitive in the Six Nations in recent years, there isn’t much evidence to support that Georgia would fare any better than the Italians.

