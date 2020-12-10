Simon Zebo has stated that he would never play with Pablo Matera or someone who had expressed similar racist views.

Argentina captain Pablo Matera, along with team mates Guido Petti and Santiago Socino, were found to have made racist tweets between 2011 and 2013.

Matera was originally relieved of his duties as captain of Los Pumas and suspended from the team along with his team mates, as a result of the racist tweets.

Simon Zebo’s powerful response to World Rugby and their handling of Pablo Matera’s tweets ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/tGAMfw1waB — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) December 9, 2020

Just two days later however, the UAR reversed the decision, reinstated Matera as captain as well as lifting each player’s suspension, although none featured in their most recent match against Australia.

‘It wasn’t exactly a slip of the tongue’

The former Munster and Ireland player was speaking on the RugbyPass Offload podcast and questioned whether the Argentine players involved had actually changed their views.

“It’s not as if those Tweets are 20 or 30 years ago, you know? They’re only 7-8 years ago, so it’s pretty disgusting,” Zebo said.

“You know, people say ‘Oh he can change’ or whatever, but I think if you’re saying things of that severity, I think you just probably get better at hiding it.

“Hiding your racism, I think that’s very prominent in this day and age. A lot of people are just closet racists.

“I’d never expect to have seen something like that. I’d never, ever, play in a team with him in the changing room, or someone who has done something like that in the past.

“It wasn’t exactly a slip of the tongue or something, that’s literally one of the worst things you can say or one of the worst mentalities you can have.

“And I’ve spoken to people who know him and they say he’s had a tough childhood and he’s been through a lot, so you can understand, but sorry, you can’t understand anything [about those posts].

“I just understand the point of view that he might have changed and rugby might have helped him grow, but I still think he’s just better at hiding it like a lot of other racists,” Zebo commented.

‘It was just pathetic’

The Racing 92 player is also disappointed in World Rugby, who he believes only made a statement on the matter due to public backlash.

“But the more disappointing thing would be World Rugby, for sure, that it took them two weeks to say something. They said they were investigating or trying to find out [what had happened].

“But the Tweets are there, black and white. You look at them, you read them. Surely they’ve had dialogue with the UAR before this, so I just think it’s very disappointing.”

“I knew something would be said [by World Rugby] as soon as Ugo said that on BT Sport, I knew something would be said straight away. It was just pathetic. I am very disappointed,” Zebo said.

