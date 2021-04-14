Simon Zebo reportedly set to rejoin Munster next season

The news broke on Wednesday morning.

Simon Zebo is reportedly set to rejoin Munster for next season, meaning he will once again be eligible to line out for Ireland.

According to a report from Nik Simon in the Daily Mail, Racing 92 flyer Zebo will return to his native province Munster after spending three seasons in the Top 14.

Zebo has not been selected for Ireland since it was confirmed he would be joining Racing 92 in January 2018, but he could end a four-year-long absence from the national team later this year.

Simon Zebo has agreed to return to Munster this summer, meaning he could force his way back into Ireland’s 2023 World Cup plans. Deal likely to be announced this week. Exclusive story on @MailSport — Nik Simon (@Nik_Simon88) April 14, 2021

The 31-year-old has previously said that he would like to be a part of Ireland’s plans for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, which is now looking all the more likely.

Zebo has won 35 caps for his country to date, as well as touring with the British and Irish Lions in 2013, but hasn’t played international rugby since 2017.

The Corkman has impressed during his three seasons with Racing 92, scoring two tries in the Heineken Champions Cup final defeat to Exeter Chiefs last October.

Steal the Edinburgh lineout and off go Racing 92! ⚡️ Simon Zebo, Virimi Vakatawa and Jordan Joseph all involved in the build up. Finished off by Maxime Machenaud. Beautiful! 🤩#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/H1pxugnVZA — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) April 4, 2021

The talented Irishman, who can play as a winger and a fullback, is currently sidelined with an injury and missed out on Racing’s loss to Bordeaux Begles in the Champions Cup quarter-final at the weekend.

Zebo last played for Munster in their Guinness Pro14 semi-final loss to Leinster at the RDS Arena in May 2018, and last played for Ireland against Japan in Shizuoka in June 2017.

