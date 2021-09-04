Simon Zebo impressed by Munster’s ‘unbelievable’ young guns

Simon Zebo has been delighted by the talent of Munster’s up and coming stars since his return to his native province.

Zebo will once again line out for Munster this season after three years in France with Racing 92, and will hope to impress for both his province and his country if selected by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

Munster have appeared in a Pro14 final and a Heineken Champions Cup semi-final since Zebo departed in 2018, but their long wait for silverware goes on. Head coach Johann van Graan will be hoping that the returning star will help the team finally get over the line.

Zebo was speaking as a Munster player for the first time since his return home and praised the talents of a number of younger players coming up through the province’s systems.

Simon Zebo on Munster’s young talent.

“Great to be back. I haven’t stopped smiling since I’ve been back for about six weeks now. I’m enjoying every minute of it, it’s been fantastic,” Zebo said.

“Great group of guys, some familiar faces thrown in the mix as well. I’m very happy to be at home. There’s some unbelievable young athletes. Some really skilful guys – your Jake Flannerys, your Jack Crowleys, Daniel Okeke.

“These guys have been pushing it on really far. There’s a great buzz around the camp, a great buzz around the team and there’s a great blend of youth and experience. I’m really looking forward to the new season.”

Happy to be home ❤️ Great to hear from @SimonZebo for the first time since he returned to Munster ahead of today’s #MunsterChallengeMatch at @ThomondStadium. See team news here: https://t.co/2TV54rnJzE#SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/VJMcyaVb8W — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) September 4, 2021

Pre-season well under way at Thomond Park.

Zebo played at full back at Thomond Park today in an in-house challenge match between Munster red and Munster grey.

The 31-year-old lined out for the grey team, who ran out as 38-21 winners, in a game that featured mostly youngsters and fringe players within the Munster squad.

Munster have one more pre-season friendly against Exeter Chiefs before the proper season kicks off, where they will face the Sharks of South Africa in the first round of the United Rugby Championship on September 25.

