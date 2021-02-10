Share and Enjoy !

Simon Zebo has hinted that he may return to Munster when his contract with Racing 92 expires at the end of the season.

The Cork man signed a three-year deal with the Parisian club in October 2017, playing his last game for Munster in May 2018 against Leinster in the Pro14 semi-final.

The move also called time on his Ireland career, due to the IRFU’s policy to not select players for the national team who are based overseas.

However, Zebo hinted to French publication RugbyRama that he could be back playing in red next season with an eye on also winning more international caps.

“I am very close to making a decision,” said Zebo.

“Both options have a good side: I love my life in Paris, I would like to help Racing win the Champions Cup, but the idea of ​​one day playing again in Munster and playing in the World Cup is also very attractive.

“I think I’ll settle all of that next week.”

Zebo has been in fine form for Racing 92 in recent times, scoring two tries for his club in the Heineken Champions Cup final in October, which saw the Parisians narrowly edged out by Exeter Chiefs.

While the likes of Jordan Larmour, Hugo Keenan and James Lowe have all made their international breakthroughs for Ireland since Zebo last played in green, the Cork native would certainly be in contention for a place in Ireland’s back-three.

Praise for Johnny Sexton

Unsurprisingly, Zebo has been keeping up with Ireland’s results since his departure and insisted Johnny Sexton was the right man to lead the team despite his advancing years.

“He is still one of the best fly-halves on the planet. Johnny, he’s an incredible leader and a true strategist. Rarely have I seen such a smart guy on a rugby pitch.

“There is no other opener playing so close to the advantage line, an attitude that makes him very dangerous for the opposing defenses, who always try to isolate him, to target him,” Zebo commented.

“He was voted best player in the world in 2018. There must still be something left of him, two years later.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: ireland rugby, Johnny Sexton, munster rugby, racing 92, Simon Zebo