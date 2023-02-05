Simon Zebo sees reason for England to be optimistic despite slow start

Simon Zebo is confident that England will improve after they fell to defeat against Scotland in their first game under head coach Steve Borthwick.

England looked to be in the driving seat with 30 minutes remaining, but Scotland finished the game far stronger to claim a third consecutive victory against the auld enemy.

With away trips to Cardiff and Dublin yet to come for England, as well as a game against reigning champions France on home soil, England find themselves very much on the back foot already in the Six Nations.

Nonetheless, Simon Zebo argued on RTE that England have plenty of reasons to be confident in the weeks ahead.

Simon Zebo on England’s loss to Scotland.

“They had Scotland under so much pressure at times but they just couldn’t get over the line. They messed up a couple of set-pieces at critical times. They’re errors that are fixable I think,” Zebo commented.

“As Stephen [Ferris] was saying with the missed tackles, they’re fixable once you get a bit of time working with certain coaches. Especially with a new structure in attack and new ideas in defence coming in.

“Owen [Farrell] said they’re 10 days in to their new style of play. It does take time but the errors they showed are fixable. Scotland have reaped the rewards today, they were the better side in the end, they were more clinical.

“But the only way is up for England and they know that. So I would be a bit optimistic if I was an England fan.”

Scotland win the Calcultta Cup! Duhan van der Merwe’s late try secures a 29-23 win over England. Watch match reaction on @rte2 and the @rteplayer. pic.twitter.com/mN7qULVesW — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) February 4, 2023

Scotland were far more clinical.

Many of the stats suggest that England should have come out on top, as they had the lion’s share of possession and territory, although Scotland made far greater use of the ball.

Scotland spent just 1 minute and 44 seconds in England’s 22 but managed to score four tries, while the hosts only managed three tries from the 5 minutes and 32 seconds they spent in the opposition 22.

England were never going to be a well oiled machine after such little time with the new coaching team, although they will need to learn how to convert more opportunities into points quickly.

