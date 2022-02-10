Simon Zebo admits he didn’t expect to play in Six Nations after torrid couple of months

Simon Zebo has admitted that he didn’t expect to be included in Ireland’s Six Nations squad having played so little rugby before the championship.

Zebo’s return to Munster had been going very well at first, as he scored two tries in his first game back for his native province and was included in Ireland’s squad for the Autumn Nations Series.

The 31-year-old didn’t play in the Autumn Nations Series, but Ireland head coach Andy Farrell explained to Zebo that he wanted him to get back up to speed with international rugby and would be in with a chance of game time in the Six Nations.

Unfortunately, Zebo’s season was derailed as he was one of 14 unlucky Munster touring party members to test positive for Covid-19 in South Africa, which meant he had to isolate for a total of four weeks between Cape Town and Ireland.

Zebo was speaking on Le French Rugby Podcast and admitted that he never expected to play a part in the Six Nations after an extremely frustrating period.

Simon Zebo on missing out on Ireland’s Six Nations squad.

“After the November camp having trained for three or four weeks with the Irish lads we went to South Africa and then I ended up getting Covid and having to isolate there for two weeks and having to isolate for another two weeks when we came back,” Zebo explained.

“So we missed both the European games after coming home or getting out of isolation and then I got a red card against Ulster. So I didn’t actually play any rugby since before the November series. It’s just the way of the world these days I suppose.

“You get an unlucky bounce of the ball or an unlucky break off the pitch and then you’re three or four months without having touched a rugby ball. Thankfully I was able to get on the pitch against Wasps and I enjoyed myself out there.

“European rugby, big game but obviously it wasn’t enough minutes under my belt to get included for the Six Nations. So it is what it is and I’ll put my best hand forward now for the summer tour.”

@SimonZebo joins us to look ahead to the potentially title-defining showdown between France and Ireland and an insight into both camps. We look at the changes with Ireland under Andy Farrell and what life is like in camp and analyse where Johnny Sexton might be looking to pick pic.twitter.com/Wp2vdxzPXV — Le French Rugby Podcast (@frenchrugbypod) February 9, 2022

Busy period ahead with Munster.

Zebo does have plenty of rugby to look forward to in the coming weeks with Munster, as several matches that were postponed earlier in the season will be played during the Six Nations.

The Cork native will start against Glasgow in his 150th game for Munster on Friday night as he looks to build on the 80 minutes he got under his belt against Wasps a few weeks ago.

Munster will then head to South Africa in March to play the Bulls and the Lions, and although Zebo may have some reservations about the trip based on his last experience, those games will present him with a good opportunity to impress.

Ireland will travel to New Zealand in July to take on the All Blacks in a three-test series and Zebo will need all the game time he can get to book a place on the plane.

