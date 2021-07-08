Simon Zebo predicts ‘huge asterisk’ over Lions series due to Covid-19 struggles

‘Maybe they should have gone to Australia.’

Simon Zebo has said that there will be a “huge asterisk” next to this year’s British and Irish Lions series if players are ruled out for covid-related reasons.

The Lions tour has been already been significantly affected by the pandemic. On Wednesday, eight players had to pull out of the match with the Sharks after they were deemed as close contacts.

Former Lions winger Simon Zebo was speaking on the RugbyPass Offload podcast and shared his fears that the series could be decided by a number of players’ covid-enforced absences.

“If two or three players from each of the two sides get it before one of the big games, and the results hinges on that there’ll be a huge asterisk next to who wins this series,” Zebo said.

“If South Africa lose [Cheslin] Kolbe and two or three second rows, and the Lions win, I don’t know.

“Maybe they should have gone to Australia and stayed in bubbles there. South Africa’s in a lot of trouble from having spoken to people living over there.”

Lions set to face the Sharks for a second time on Saturday.

The Lions’ tour of South Africa has already faced significant upheaval, as Saturday’s game against the Bulls has been called off.

Instead, the Lions will play the Sharks for a second time on Saturday, after beating them by 47 points on Wednesday.

A number of players in the Lions squad are in need of a rest, especially Josh Adams, who has played every minute of the tourists’ three games so far.

Head coach Warren Gatland has said he is hopeful that he will be able to call upon several of his players who are currently self-isolating, as long as their tests come back negative.

'Plan B' for The British & Irish Lions' Saturday fixture.

“My understanding is that one of the positives is a very weak positive and if he is retested and it’s negative then his close contacts should be okay,” Gatland said, via RTE.

“Then I’ll need a report back from the medical team about how the players are after the Sharks game. Someone like Josh Adams has fronted up three games in a row, so he’s a player we probably need to rest.

“I have to take my hat off to these players, they’ve really dug deep for the whole squad. It just shows to me what it means to play for the Lions.”

