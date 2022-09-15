Simon Easterby looking for Ciarán Frawley to show leadership abilities on tour

Emerging Ireland head coach Simon Easterby is hoping Ciarán Frawley will show the ability to lead a team while on tour in South Africa.

A 35-man Emerging Ireland squad has been selected for games against the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs in South Africa, with just four capped players included.

Frawley is yet to win a cap for Ireland, although he did play for his country in two uncapped matches against the Māori All Blacks and impressed at out-half in the green jersey.

Easterby was speaking after the Emerging Squad was named and identified Frawley as one of the primary leaders that will be touring South Africa.

Simon Easterby on Ciarán Frawley.

“I think there has to be a degree of flexibility but we feel Frawls has the potential to lead in a number of different positions,” Easterby said.

“Obviously he’s played 12 a fair bit for Leinster but we see him, as he did in the Māori weeks, as being a guy that can lead from the front at 10.

“He’ll be asked in the next few weeks to do a slightly different role to what he was doing in New Zealand because he had a lot of senior players around him.

“We feel like he has the ability to step up and front the week and lead the week, as someone like the extreme Johnny Sexton does week in, week out and has done for a number of years.

“Giving those players like Frawls the opportunity to put himself at the forefront of a week, lead it and take the team to a performance at the weekend in that position at 10 is crucial for us.”

Ireland coaches are keen to see the Leinster man develop.

Frawley looks to have all the attributes needed to make a quality out-half, although there is no shortage of competition for the number 10 jersey at Leinster with Johnny Sexton, Ross Byrne and Harry Byrne around.

As a result, Frawley has often played at inside centre, although at international level Ireland are crying out for depth at out-half while there is plenty of talent available at centre.

The Emerging Ireland tour will provide Frawley with guaranteed minutes at out-half, although the quality of the opposition he will face in South Africa will be well below international standard.

