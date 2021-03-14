Shane Williams backs Wales youngster for starting Lions spot

Shane Williams has backed Louis Rees-Zammit to start for the British and Irish Lions against the Springboks this summer.

Rees-Zammit again impressed for Wales against Italy, as the 20-year-old scored a try in the 64th minute, to take his total 2021 Six Nations tally to four tries, and is tied with England’s Anthony Watson in first place.

The Welsh speedster has won just eight caps for his country, but has already been tipped to play for the Lions this summer, with Williams suggesting that he should play in a test match against South Africa.

“If the Lions were playing tomorrow, I would have him in my test team,” Williams said during ITV’s coverage of Wales’ bonus-point win against Italy.

‘I couldn’t sleep for two days afterwards.’

While Rees-Zammit has been in extraordinary form for his country ever since making his debut against France last October, the youngster admitted that he was disappointed he did not score a try during the win against England.

The youngster had a try-scoring opportunity late on in the Triple Crown game at the Principality Stadium but was denied by a cruel bounce of the ball, and admitted to Planet Rugby that he struggled to get past the moment.

.@LouisReesZammit reads the Italian pass perfectly and blazes away for a try ⚡️ #ITAvWAL pic.twitter.com/bSaeCaGp1Y — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 13, 2021

“Trying to do something every time I get the ball is my goal. I was devastated that I didn’t score in the 70th minute [against England], or whatever it was. I couldn’t sleep for two days afterwards,” Rees-Zammit said.

“Every time I tried to fall asleep I would think about that ball, how it didn’t bounce up for me or how I tried to kick it. I know those moments are going to come a lot in my career, and I have just got to move on to the next job.

“With the bounce of the ball it’s a tough one, but other things like diving into the corner or the kicks over the top you can practise. As long as we get the win, that is all that matters.”

