Shane Williams backs veteran for Wales captaincy in absence of Alun Wyn Jones

Shane Williams has backed Jonathan Davies to captain Wales in the absence of Alun Wyn Jones for this summer’s tests against Canada and Argentina.

Davies was a surprise omission from Warren Gatland’s 37-man British and Irish Lions squad, which regular Wales captain Jones will lead on their tour of South Africa this summer.

Former Wales and Lions winger Williams was writing about the Welsh captaincy in his column for The Rugby Paper and backed experienced centre Davies to lead his country in their three games this July.

Wales to host @RugbyCanada and @lospumas this summer in @principalitysta. Mae’r gemau’n dod i Gaerdydd yr haf hwn! ☀️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #HWFN — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) May 10, 2021

“I would make Jon captain. I think he is the obvious choice with Alun Wyn Jones away leading the Lions and players like Ken Owens and Justin Tipuric in South Africa, too,” Williams explained.

“Jon is a hugely experienced player and already a leader in the Wales set-up. He has captained the side before so knows what he is doing.

“My view is he’s exactly the sort of figure the younger players who will be coming into the set-up for the first time can learn from.”

Plenty of room for Welsh debutants this summer.

Wales will have their work cut out for them in this summer, especially in their two tests against Argentina, who beat the All Blacks for the first time last November.

Wayne Pivac will be without 10 of his best players this summer as they will be touring South Africa with the Lions this summer, which presents plenty of players on the fringe of the Wales squad with a great opportunity.

Williams hopes to see some newly-capped Wales internationals this summer in the shape of Jac Morgan, Ben Thomas and Keiran Williams.

Ospreys centre Williams shares more than just a name in common with the Wales legend, as the 24-year-old also doesn’t let his relatively small size affect the impact he can have on a game.

“If you take a look at Williams, you would not think of him as a rugby player,” Williams wrote.

“He is small in stature, but packs a real punch and is absolute dynamite when he gets on the field.”

Wales will play all three of their summer tests in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium, where they will hope to be able to welcome supporters to a home match for the first time since February 2020.

