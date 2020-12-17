Shane Williams has revealed that the brutal training sessions that defence coach Shaun Edwards oversaw yielded a higher injury rate than test matches.

The former Wales international was speaking on S4C’s Y Sgarmes Ddigidol podcast and touched on the recent revelations surrounding head injuries in rugby.

A group of former players, including one of Williams’ former team mates Alix Popham, have been diagnosed with early-onset dementia, potentially as a result of injuries sustained during their rugby careers.

The former Welsh winger believes that the sport has progressed in its treatment of concussion, but admitted that while he and Popham were playing there was poor understanding of the issue.

“I think we’re going in the right direction because we have HIAs, there’s less contact in training, and players of all ages know more about concussion and how it can affect you in the future.

“But people like Alix Popham and Steve Thompson have seen the effects of it after they finished playing. Popham said that he’d had over 100,000 micro concussions during his career.

“When you think that you’ve hit your head that many times, it’s going to create a problem over the years,” Williams said.

Bone on bone sessions

One of the options rugby has when it comes to reducing head injuries is limiting the amount of contact in training.

Williams explained that under Edwards, the current France defence coach, training was often a more physical affair than test matches were.

“We used to call them BOB sessions – bone on bone – and they were more physical than games because in a game I would be standing away from the mauls and the breakdown,” he said.

“Sometimes you would do two or three of those sessions in a week, and you would get hit in those sessions too. I think that a lot of boys would get more injuries in training than they would in games, because there is more contact in things like one-on-ones and you train hard.

“I remember when I was in the Wales team, after those BOB sessions, Shaun Edwards would take me to the side and have people like Jamie Roberts and Tom Shanklin to run at me for half an hour, and surely he’s still doing that now. And if there was no one else to do it, he would run at me himself, flat out!

“I had to practice because I had to compete with much bigger boys than me so I was happy to do that. But at the end of the day, that may have made a difference to my head afterwards.

“We are still old school, but I think we are going in the right direction in learning more about it,” Williams commented.

‘I would do the same thing all over again’

Despite the fears many former players now have over potential brain damage they may have sustained, the Welshman had no regrets over playing such a physical sport.

“I’m sure the boys would not have changed the way they are playing, they always put 100 per cent into every tackle.

“And if you asked if I would play again if I’d known about the effects of concussion, I would say yes and I would do the same thing all over again,” Williams said.

