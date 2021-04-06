Shane Williams slates ‘abysmal’ Welsh regions after dire weekend in Europe

Shane Williams has expressed his frustration with the four Welsh regions after they were all defeated in the latest round of European rugby.

The Ospreys, Cardiff Blues and Dragons were all narrowly beaten in the European Challenge Cup while the Scarlets were hammered by Sale Sharks in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Many of the stars of the Wales team who won the 2021 Six Nations Championship lined out for their respective regions but were unable to bring the national side’s winning form along with them.

Former Wales and Ospreys winger Williams was speaking on The Tuesday Club podcast and said he “felt sorry” for the Scarlets after they lost by 43 points at home to Sale.

“It was an abysmal game as far as the Scarlets were concerned. They were absolutely dominated. Even when the Scarlets had the ball, Sale just rushed them in defence and just didn’t allow them to do anything,” Williams said.

“The Scarlets love to throw the ball around and play some lovely intricate passing and moves. Sale just didn’t allow it and just played them off the park.

“It was a great game to watch if you were a Sale fan or a neutral because there were some great tries in the game. But I almost felt sorry for the Scarlets, it was that bad a performance from them and that good a performance from Sale.”

‘They just completely imploded’

Williams was also unimpressed with his former club the Ospreys, who lost to struggling Gallagher Premiership side Newcastle Falcons, despite racing out to a 14-point lead early on in the first half.

“How the Ospreys lost to Newcastle, I still have no idea. Newcastle weren’t a good side,” Williams commented.

“The Ospreys were on fire in the first 10, 15 minutes and then just fell out with the ref. They just completely threw it away. It was a shambles.

“They just completely imploded and a lot of that was the ill discipline of the senior players that have just come back from the Six Nations where they had one of the best discipline records there.”

