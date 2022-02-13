Shane Horgan holds Irish mistakes responsible for loss to France

Shane Horgan has described Ireland’s loss to France as a “missed opportunity”, arguing that Andy Farrell’s men would have won if not for some costly mistakes.

Ireland did well to fight back in the second half, having trailed by 15 points after 43 minutes, but the men in green ultimately came up short as France held on to win 30-24.

Although France were dominant in the first half, a stunning solo effort from Mack Hansen kept Ireland in the game after conceding 10 points early on, and tries from Josh van der Flier and Jamison Gibson-Park got the visitors within a single point.

Former Ireland international Horgan was speaking on Virgin Media after the game and argued that a victory was well within his former side’s reach.

Shane Horgan on why Ireland will rue the loss to France.

“My overall feeling is that this was a missed opportunity. They had that game. It is very difficult to win in Paris, but you don’t get much better opportunities than they had put themselves in,” Horgan said.

“They hung on in the first half when they had to. We knew there was going to be a massive physical presence from France. That was the case.

“They hung in, they weathered it, they came back, they put themselves in a position to win that game, and ultimately it was their own mistakes that meant that they didn’t get over the line for that, and they will rue it.

“I know the guys may disagree with me on this, but there was the opportunity to go for the corner with that penalty. Instead, they kicked the penalty and went to just three behind.

“But the momentum at that point was with Ireland. They had already scored from a rolling maul. France were looking shaky, they didn’t take it and they never got another opportunity.”

“This is a missed opportunity.” Shane Horgan believes Ireland made the wrong decision to not go for the corner when the game was 27-21 with eight minutes remaining.#FRAvIRE #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/U9NXfHrNzY — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 12, 2022

Valuable lessons were learned in defeat.

Although Ireland will be gutted having lost in France, Farrell and his players will have learned plenty, 20 months out from the next Rugby World Cup.

Ireland have been in great form over the last year, as they had won nine test matches in a row before their defeat in Paris, although seven of those wins came on home ground.

Away days don’t get much more difficult than playing at the Stade de France, as a number of Ireland’s younger players, who got used to playing international rugby in an empty stadium during the pandemic, had to put up with a partisan French crowd.

Ireland’s Six Nations aspirations aren’t over yet either, as they remain in second place in the table, although they will need France to lose at least one match to be in with a chance.

