Shane Horgan urges Ireland to avoid Leinster’s recent mistakes

Shane Horgan has urged Ireland to avoid the same mistakes Leinster have made recently and play with as much ambition as possible against the All Blacks.

Leinster were expected to win both the Heineken Champions Cup and URC this year, but fell short on both fronts as physical efforts from La Rochelle and the Bulls saw the Irish province end their season without silverware for the first time since 2017.

Ireland ended their Six Nations campaign on a high note as they claimed the Triple Crown, although the dip in form of Leinster, who provide the national team with most of their first-choice players, is cause for concern.

Horgan was speaking on the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast and admitted that Leinster and Ireland share more in common than just a selection of players.

Shane Horgan on Leinster and Ireland’s similarities.

“The Leinster team playing at their best is almost a microcosm of the Ireland team. They’re very, very similar,” Horgan said.

“Their systems are very alike – their shape, the interconnection between forwards and backs, the second wave that they try to get going. They have very, very similar systems of play.

“Not exactly, the defence is slightly different, but a lot of the same core individuals as well and by that, I’m talking about Sexton at 10 and you’ve got the two guys in the centre as well. The feeling is very similar.”

𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧’𝐬 𝐑𝐮𝐧 ✅ Final preparations are complete as the Ireland squad trained at Eden Park earlier ahead of Saturday’s opening Test match ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 1, 2022

‘They just slightly deviated from their game plan.’

Leinster’s attacking play for most of the season was nothing short of exceptional, as they seemingly scored tries at will against their opponents in European and domestic competition.

However, Leinster were unable to cross the try line against La Rochelle in the Champions Cup final, as Ronan O’Gara’s side disrupted their ball at the breakdown and quickly snuffed out any opportunities.

Horgan believes that Leinster reverted to a more conservative game plan as a result and warned Ireland against doing the same thing against New Zealand.

“They just slightly deviated from their game plan. Slightly, in terms of the ambition that they were playing with,” Horgan explained.

“They didn’t exercise the skills really well, they didn’t deliver, they were a little bit off in accuracy. But they also took the foot off, changed the game plan slightly, reverted to type of a more basic game plan.

“When Ireland have lost recently they have done the same. It’s only against the best teams, and often the most physical teams, that they just retreat a little bit from that.

“They stop going for that second wave, they play a little narrower, they have one out runners a little bit more. So I really want Ireland to be as ambitious as possible.”

