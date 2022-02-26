Shane Horgan points out ‘fundamental’ strategic errors from Scotland

Shane Horgan has criticised the strategic errors Scotland made against France, as Gregor Townsend’s men suffered a heavy loss at home.

Scotland looked to have clawed their way back into the game after conceding two early tries, and could have led if not for a butchered opportunity late in the second half, but French tries either side of half time all but ended the game as a contest.

France were simply exceptional at times, as their petit general Antoine Dupont was back at his best, and Les Bleus were ultimately well deserving of their 36-17 victory at Murrayfield.

Former Ireland International Shane Horgan was speaking on Virgin Media after the game and was mystified by some of the basic errors the Scots made against a dangerous French side.

Shane Horgan on Scotland’s costly errors.

“Gregor Townsend gets a lot of plaudits and rightly so, because we’ve seen some excellent play from Scotland during his tenure,” Horgan said.

“But what was concerning for me there was there were some fundamental errors in strategy and system that led to those French tries. Yes they did some excellent stuff but if you’re getting your kick going, you don’t kick down the middle to that French side.

“You make sure that you have your defensive line set. You make sure that you’re building your defence from the ruck out, Scotland weren’t doing that.

“The last try there, for example, the spacing and the defensive system that Hogg as the last man [should deal with] for a simple kick over the top. These things are really fundamental and yes, they’re player errors, but there’s system errors there as well.”

French brilliance yet again. 🇫🇷 Full-time thoughts from Rob Kearney, Matt Williams and Shane Horgan here.#SCOvFRA #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/y4gvGvSV6i — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 26, 2022

A Grand Slam beckons for Les Bleus.

France were strong favourites to win the Six Nations at times in each of the last two championships but ultimately fell short of their goal, although very few would bet against a French triumph now.

A trip to Cardiff to play Wales and a final day match against England in Paris awaits Les Bleus, but if they produce performances of the quality they showed today against Scotland they will surely win the Grand Slam.

Fabien Galthie’s side don’t have many weaknesses, as their defence is rock solid under Shaun Edwards, while they have some of the most naturally skilled attacking players on the planet right now.

The French last won the Six Nations in 2010, and that 12-year wait for silverware looks likely to come to an end in three weeks’ time.

