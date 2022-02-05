Shane Horgan happy to eat his words regarding Ireland coach Andy Farrell

Shane Horgan was happy to explain that he no longer has reservations about Andy Farrell as Ireland head coach after a comfortable win against Wales.

Ireland got their Six Nations campaign off to a great start, as they secured a bonus-point win against reigning champions Wales on a wet and windy day in Dublin.

It wasn’t a perfect performance from Ireland, as there were some sloppy errors and missed chances, but overall the men in green were very good and never looked like losing to the Welsh.

Former Ireland international Horgan was speaking on Virgin Media after the win against Wales and explained why he now has plenty of faith in Farrell to lead Ireland.

Shane Horgan on Ireland under Andy Farrell.

“I didn’t think we saw any progress in the first couple of years of his reign. It wasn’t there and actually, I thought we were going backwards,” Horgan admitted.

“It looked as if he had taken a version of what Joe Schmidt was doing, which by the end of what Joe Schmidt was doing was out of date, and carried it on.

“What we saw begin during the England game last year in the Six Nations and take a massive jump in the Autumn Series is moving away from a rigid, play by numbers, really coach driven, ‘this is what you do in this circumstance every single time’ to a little bit more focus on the players to react to what they see in front of them.

“But more than that, the box-kicking policy has completely changed, the retention of the ball has completely changed, the quality of ruck has completely changed and that has happened only in the last six to nine months.

“It wasn’t there before and we were seriously worried before that England game and I think we had good reason to be. But the picture has changed.”

After that dominant display at the Aviva, are Ireland now favourites for this Six Nations? Matt Williams, Shane Horgan & Rob Kearney have their say!#IREvWAL #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/dgp3bDnWEu — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 5, 2022

The men in green have plenty of momentum ahead of their date in Paris.

Ireland have a massive challenge ahead of them in facing France in Paris next weekend, although they couldn’t be coming into the game in much better form.

Farrell’s side did look a little sloppy at times in the first half after an explosive start, although they found their stride early on in the second half as they secured a bonus-point win against Wales with 20 minutes remaining.

The same game plan that worked so well against the All Blacks in November was again on show at the Aviva Stadium, and although it maybe wasn’t quite as polished today, it does bode well for the future.

