“I would be surprised if Andy Farrell can turn this around.

Shane Horgan has questioned whether Andy Farrell should stay in charge of Ireland as he believes he is not ‘innovative’ enough for the job.

The former Ireland and Leinster winger believes that the current head coach is capable of maintaining the level his side are currently at, but is incapable of doing anything more.

Horgan was speaking on the Second Captains Podcast and mused whether hiring Farrell in the first place was the correct decision from the IRFU.

After another grimly predictable loss to England from an Irish side at a loss for ideas and with a malfunctioning lineout, we’re joined by Shane Horgan and @BigDunc123 Wednesday’s show is out now 👇https://t.co/gtHQ6zQUh7 pic.twitter.com/3UglWkjGOt — Second Captains (@SecondCaptains) November 25, 2020

“Andy Farrell was a continuity coach. What Joe Schmidt did when he came to Ireland and Leinster before that was quite revolutionary, it was innovative and at the forefront of rugby thinking.

“Over a period of time, that waned and it was no longer at the forefront. We saw that in his last year and with the World Cup.

“In the meantime, Andy Farrell was picked and he’s continued on largely the [same] philosophy. Although, bizarrely, he said that he wanted to move away from the detail.

“The detail in that philosophy is the thing that saved it, even as other philosophies developed.

“We’re seeing what England are doing, France, what South Africa are doing in a different way, and the way that New Zealand play.

“He’s moved away from the thing that was really important to that philosophy, and it’s out of date.

“I don’t see him capable of changing to be an innovator. Nothing that he’s done so far indicates that to me,” Horgan commented.

“We’ll be in the same position in two years’ time”

Farrell has overseen seven Ireland games in his time at the helm, winning four and losing three.

Those four wins have come against Scotland, Italy and an out of form Welsh side.

His first match as head coach was less than 10 months ago, but Horgan believes it might already be time for a change.

“I would be surprised if Andy Farrell can turn this around.

“I think what he can do is bump along at a mediocre level for a good period of time, getting wins against the teams that we’ve spoken about but actually not having a philosophy that can elevate us to the top table.

“I don’t necessarily think that anything will happen to Andy Farrell for the foreseeable [future]. I do think that the likelihood is that we’ll be in the same position in two years time.

“Is it better to grasp the nettle earlier?” Horgan asked.

Farrell will be expected to add another win to his CV this weekend against Georgia, but will need to beat tougher opposition to prove he is the right man for the job.

