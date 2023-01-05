Shane Daly praises Ben Healy’s impact as out-half announces departure

Shane Daly has praised Ben Healy’s impact against Ulster just as the Munster out-half has announced his departure from the province.

Healy will join Edinburgh next season, which will further his chances of playing international rugby, as he qualifies for Scotland through his maternal grandparents.

The Tipperary man has found himself as Munster’s third-choice out-half this season, behind Joey Carbery and Jack Crowley, although he came off the bench to score the winning try and conversion against Ulster on New Year’s Day.

Daly was speaking at a press conference ahead of Munster’s game against the Lions on Friday night and spoke highly of Healy and the other replacements who were crucial in the win against Ulster.

Shane Daly on Ben Healy.

“There was a massive impact from our bench, especially obviously Ben who went on to score and kicked the goal,” Daly said.

“But also the plays he was calling, how calm he was around that. Everyone was organised around him and the impact he had was massive.

“Then there were a lot of lads in the forwards, just to name a few, Scott Buckley had that massive lineout throw at the end. There were a lot of fellas who stepped up off the bench, and that’s difficult when you’re sitting there watching for 70 minutes.

“It was very calm and composed and we always felt like once we got into the 22 we were going to win the game.”

The Tipperary man could prove to be a big loss.

While Healy has slipped down in Munster’s pecking order this season, he is still just 23 years old and has put in some excellent performances for his native province since his debut in 2019.

The young out-half has also shown that he can perform against international-quality opposition, as he was superb for Munster in the recent win against South Africa A.

Healy could be given an opportunity to play for Scotland in the not too distant future, whereas a cap for Ireland was looking less likely, although it appears he will soon be lost to the Irish system for good.

